Angel Charity for Children is channeling Las Vegas and it’s a big deal.

The angels are betting on a full house at the 20th Anniversary Big Deal Poker Party—Vegas, Baby! on Friday, Sept. 22, at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive.

“We are really going for the ‘Wow!’ factor. When people walk in, we want this to feel like a true casino experience. One of the things we love about Loews Ventana Canyon Resort is that you walk in and see the whole party with all of the energy and excitement ... you can just take it all in,” said Ariana Cornidez, chair of the event.

Cornidez and her committee are hoping to raise more than $200,000 at the event, which has become renowned for its Texas Hold’em tournament and casino games such as blackjack and craps, live entertainment, raffles and a silent auction.

Adding to the fun this year is “Flamingo Bingo” — music bingo based on the classic Flamingo Hotel — and other themed events such as a Viva Las Vegas Supper Club.

The growth of the event has been gratifying to watch, according to Cheryl Cox. Her husband, Bill, assisted with the original poker party through the Angel Men’s Club two decades ago.

“The comment we have heard most over the years is that this is a really fun party with something for everyone. In celebration of the 20th anniversary, I think it will be better than ever,” said Cox.

Ultimately, the 250 active volunteers who comprise Angel Charity want to promote the purpose behind the party.

They emphasize that the organization has raised more than $30 million to benefit local projects for children since 1983.

The primary 2023 beneficiary is the University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center, which is slated to receive $800,000 to fund the renovation of ﬁve laboratories and a research office at the Angel Charity for Children Wings for Genetic Research. Additional beneficiaries include Amphi Foundation, Arizona Burn Foundation, Assistance League of Tucson, Courtney’s Courage, Lead Guitar, Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson and Tucson Refugee Ministry.

Cox and Cornidez emphasized that the support for Steele will facilitate cutting-edge genomic sequencing for at least 1,500 children annually, potentially revolutionizing diagnostics and treatment.