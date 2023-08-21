Over the past two decades, the John P. Bell Foundation and Team Lizzie Bell have expanded from promotion of blood drives and bone marrow registries to programs that provide full-fledged support for critically ill children and their families.
“We are becoming more deliberate about how to help families through toy drives, infant pajama and supply drives, and other forms of financial assistance. Our new program, 94 and More, will raise funds to help these families with emergency expenses. We emphasize that we can’t change the journey, but this is how we can help,” said Kathy Flores Bell, co-founder of the foundation.
The nonprofit was formed after Bell’s daughter, Lizzie, garnered national recognition as an American Red Cross Hero for her ambassadorship with blood donations. Lizzie, now 29, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant to treat Diamond BlackFan Anemia 10 years ago.
The launch of 94 and More will formalize the process for financial assistance that has previously been facilitated by social workers and word of mouth. The foundation has supported everything from hotel rooms during children’s hospital stays and transportation to food and funeral expenses.
Bell, who is pursuing her doctorate in health education, has found her calling through the foundation’s work.
“I am so appreciative for everything that we learned through Lizzie. We wouldn’t have known this journey without her and are so thankful for all of the people who have supported us along the way,” she said.
