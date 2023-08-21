If you go

What: Desert Sunset Realty Ribbon Cutting, Blood Drive & Toy Drive to benefit the John P. Bell Foundation

When: Noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31

Where: Marana Chamber of Commerce, 13251 N. Lon Adams Rd.

Cost: Free

Donations of new toys and clothing for infants will also be accepted at the event, which is sponsored by Matthew and Leah Crandell.

Visit the Team Lizzie Bell facebook page at http://tucne.ws/1o1l to make an appointment or donate blood. Go to www.teamlizziebell.org to make an online donation.