Supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson (BGCT) have answered the call of the paddle and changed up their fundraising game with a move to the courts.
BGCT has partnered with the nonprofit ALL IN Youth Pickleball (https://allinyouthpickleball.org) to launch the First Annual Swing For The Kids—Pickleball Edition at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road.
“Normally we have our Swing For The Kids Golf fundraiser and that has always been great, but this year we wanted to do something different. We teach pickleball to kids at the clubs and it is such a great, inclusive sport. We love how it develops character, self-esteem and confidence, and we thought this was the perfect opportunity to try something new and expand our reach in the community,” said Royce Sparks, Director of Marketing and Resource Projects for BGCT.
Sparks said the event also opens the door to working with the Tucson Racquet Club and to promoting programming that BGCT will provide for about 4,000 at-risk youth ages 7 to 17 during the 2023-2024 school year. Youth have access to computers and homework help; and more than 40 programs in science, technology, engineering and math, as well as arts and leadership. They can also participate in sports and other activities. Pickleball instruction and equipment at the clubhouses is provided through ALL IN.
“Our program is anchored by four pillars of character: Kindness, perseverance, respect and trust. We want to teach kids the sport and we want them to have fun, but we also have a mission to build character and make them good sportsmen,” said Nancy Hosford, founder and executive director of ALL IN.
A U.S. Professional Tennis Association pro and pickleball pro, Hosford is lobbying to make pickleball a college and Olympic sport. She believes that teaching kids the game can potentially expand their horizons in unexpected ways.
“We are giving kids an opportunity to go outside of their neighborhoods and take this game wherever they want to take it—even to the professional level. Opportunity is abundant for anyone who puts in the time and energy,” said Hosford.
