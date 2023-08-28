If you go

What: First Annual Swing For The Kids—Pickleball Edition

When: 7 am. on Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Rd.

Cost: $250 per team; each team includes two players. Individual registration is also available; send an email to events@bgctucson.org to reserve a spot or register at the event.

Beginner and Intermediate options are available for tournament participants; Sponsorships opportunities are available

Each participant in the Round Robin format tournament is guaranteed four games, a custom t-shirt, a swag bag, dinner and two drinks. Pickleball clinics are available for beginners and trophies will be awarded. Visit www.bgctucson.org for more information or to register.