September is National Hunger Action Month, and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is leaning into it with HungerWalk 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Tucson walk will return at 8 a.m. (7 a.m. registration) to Kino Sports Complex at Sam Lena Park, 3400 S. Country Club Rd., while the Green Valley walk will enjoy a new venue at Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park at 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway in Sahuarita.
“We draw a lot of energy from the HungerWalk and it is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It is also a good time to focus on hunger and we encourage people to talk to their children about it. Children are often surprised to find that there are people who might not know where their next meal will come from,” said Norma Cable, Public Relations and Marketing Specialist for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
In fact, Arizona has the 14th highest rate of childhood hunger in the United States, with one in six kids and one in nine adults at risk. Last year, the Community Food Bank served 314,660 people with emergency food from its five service centers and affiliated operations at Caridad Community Kitchen, Las Milpitas Community Farm and the downtown Santa Cruz River Farmers’ Market. Money raised through the HungerWalk benefits general operating expenses.
“We are still seeing about a 20 percent increase in need over last year when we compare numbers year to year. We know inflation has had an effect on people with higher gas and food prices and that impact is huge when money is tight already,” said Cable.
To meet the need, the Food Bank recently expanded hours at its main location at 3003 S. Country Club. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturday of each month.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net