If you go

What: HungerWalk 2023 to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

When: Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Registration at 7 a.m.

Walk begins at 8 a.m. at Kino Sports Complex at Sam Lena Park, 3400 S. Country Club Rd. and at 8 a.m. at Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway in Sahuarita

Participants can also join virtually from a location of their choice.

Cost: $25 per person for ages 12 and older; $10 per person for children ages six to 11 (free for kids under age six)

Individual and Team Registrations are available.

Go to https://www.communityfoodbank.org for more information.