Egypt
Court sentences 75
to death over 2013 sit-in
CAIRO — An Egyptian court sentenced 75 people to death Saturday, including top figures of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in, state media reported.
The Cairo Criminal Court referred the sentences to the Grand Mufti — the country’s top theological authority — for his non-binding opinion as is the norm in capital cases. Though non-binding, the formality gives a window of opportunity for a judge to reverse an initial sentence.
The sentences are subject to appeal.
Greece
Funerals underway
for wildfire victims
ATHENS — Funerals for the victims of Greece’s lethal wildfire began Saturday with the burial of an elderly priest who drowned as he sought safety from the flames in the sea off the coastal community of Mati.
Hundreds of people attended Father Spyridon Papapostolou’s funeral in his parish of Halandri, a northern suburb of Athens, the Greek capital.
Papapostolou, his wife and daughter were among hundreds who entered the water to protect themselves from the fast-moving flames. But the 83-year-old cleric passed out and drowned; his wife and daughter survived.
“Father Spyridon was certainly ready for this trip, but not in this way, he didn’t deserve it,” his niece, Ifigenia Christodoulou, told The Associated Press. “I hope that he prays for all of us from up there, just as he has done all these years.”
India
Bus falls into gorge;
33 are feared dead
MUMBAI — Thirty-three people were feared dead after a bus fell into a deep gorge in western India on Saturday, an official said.
The bus was carrying employees of an agriculture university when it plunged off a mountain road while negotiating a curve in Raigad district of Maharashtra state, said civil administrator Vijay Suryawanshi. He said the bus fell into a deep, forested gorge.
Norway
Polar bear attacks cruise ship guard
BERLIN — Norwegian authorities said a polar bear on Saturday attacked and injured a polar bear guard who was leading tourists off a cruise ship on an Arctic archipelago. The polar bear was shot dead by another employee, the cruise company said.
The Joint Rescue Coordination for Northern Norway tweeted that the attack occurred when the tourists from the MS Bremen cruise ship landed on the most northern island of the Svalbard archipelago, a region between mainland Norway and the North Pole that is known for its remote terrain, glaciers, reindeer and polar bears.
The German Hapag Lloyd Cruises company, which operates the MS Bremen, told The Associated Press that two polar bear guards from their ship went on the island, and one of them “was attacked by a polar bear and injured on his head.”
The polar bear was then shot dead “in an act of self-defense” by the second guard, spokeswoman Negar Etminan said.
Russia
Putin: Christianity
is foundation of state
MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin said Saturday the adoption of Christianity more than 1,000 years ago in territory that later became Russia marked the starting point for forming the Russian nation itself.
Putin’s comments came in a ceremony marking the 1,030th anniversary of the adoption of Christianity by Prince Vladimir, the leader of Kievan Rus, a loose federation of Slavic tribes that preceded the Russian state.
Speaking to thousands of clergy and believers at a huge statue of the prince outside the Kremlin, Putin said adopting Christianity was “the starting point for the formation and development of Russian statehood.”