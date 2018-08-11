Canada
Police charge man in fatal shooting
TORONTO — Canadian police charged a man Saturday for the deaths of two police officers and two civilians in a shooting that struck a nerve in a country that has been roiled in recent months by several instances of mass violence.
Police in the eastern city of Fredericton, New Brunswick said that Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
Horizon Health, which delivers care for New Brunswick’s Department of Health, said that Raymond was the only person being treated for injuries related to the shooting. He is due to appear in court Aug. 27.
The victims have been identified as police Const. Robb Costello, 45; police Const. Sara Burns, 43; Donnie Robichaud, 42; and Bobbie-Lee Wright, 32.
Robichaud and Wright were in a relationship, according to Facebook and Robichaud’s cousin, Sean Callahan, who said they had just gotten together at the beginning of August.
Jordan
3 policemen killed
at militants’ hideout
AMMAN — Three members of Jordan’s security forces were killed Saturday when they stormed a hideout of suspected militants that had been rigged with explosives, the government spokeswoman said.
The officers had been chasing suspects in an explosion a day earlier in which a policeman was killed. Prime Minister Omar Razzaz portrayed Friday’s bombing as a “terrorist attack.”
Jordan is a close Western ally in a turbulent region, and has largely been spared from the conflicts in neighboring Syria and Iraq. However, the kingdom has also been targeted by Islamic militants, both domestic and foreign who have carried out a series of attacks.
On Friday, a bomb was planted under a police vehicle providing security at a music festival in the town of Fuheis. The bomb exploded in an area where police usually stop during the event.
On Saturday, police raided buildings west of the capital of Amman as part of the manhunt. One of the buildings had been rigged with explosives, said government spokeswoman Jumana Ghuneimat.
Pakistan
Gunmen, suicide bomber attack
ISLAMABAD — Gunmen killed three police in an overnight attack in northern Pakistan, and a suicide bomber wounded three Chinese engineers and three paramilitary guards in a separate incident, officials said Saturday.
Faizullah Faraq, spokesman for the local government of northern Gilgit Baltistan territory, said one of the gunmen who attacked a police post was killed in the ensuing shootout late Friday. Another two police were wounded.
The suicide bomber struck near a bus carrying Chinese engineers from Baluchistan to Karachi on Saturday. Hashim Ghilzai, a senior official in the region, confirmed the six wounded. He said the attacker was in a parked car who blew himself up when the bus got closer to him in the Dalbandin area.
The Baluch Liberation Army, a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the suicide attack — the first time any Baluch separatist group has taken responsibility for a suicide attack.
Afghanistan
Taliban holding on in pockets of Ghazni
KABUL — Afghan forces were still battling the Taliban in parts of Ghazni on Saturday, a day after the insurgents launched a multi-pronged assault on the eastern city.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said at least 25 security forces have been killed and wounded since the assault began early Friday, and that a local reporter was killed.
Britain
Charity: Heat put flamingos in mood
LONDON — A British conservation charity says record-breaking temperatures have encouraged a rare flock of Andean flamingos to lay eggs for the first time since 2003.
The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust says six of the exotic birds laid nine eggs, all of which were infertile. The charity’s reserve in Gloucestershire in southwest England then gave the Andean flamingos eggs from near relatives, Chilean flamingos, to look after.
Mark Roberts, the aviculture manager at the Slimbridge reserve, says “with the Andeans in full parenting mode, we gave them Chilean chicks to bring up as their own. It’s great motivation and enriching for the birds.”
