To be a successful travel writer you have to know people and places. George W. Ridge Jr. certainly had that skill.
George recently passed on, following complicated cardiac surgery at age 86. He died the day after Easter with his wife, Earlene, and their extended family in attendance.
He had led an interesting life as a newspaper journalist, practicing lawyer, and professor of journalism at the University of Arizona. He also was an adviser to the military concerning relations with the news media.
In 1954, George was drafted into the Army. He spent seven years in Germany editing the Stars and Stripes military newspaper. Upon return, he earned a law degree at the UA while working full time as city editor for the Arizona Daily Star. For two years, he served as Arizona assistant attorney general before returning to journalism. When he was a UA professor, he spent 17 summers in Paris as a copy editor for the International Herald Tribune.
George was a versatile writer. He wrote obituaries, covered sports, did restaurant reviews and, of course, excelled in travel writing.
I knew George well. He was a neighbor, a close friend, and I was his personal physician. We worked and traveled as a team for many years. I had been a tour guide in New Orleans, had given medical presentations around the world and was a trip leader for Arizona Highways photo workshops. He pounded out the text, and I contributed the photography.
For quite a few years we had a monthly story in the Travel section of the Star. In 2001, we were in Istanbul. We had a publish date scheduled for our impression of Turkey. In our little hotel lobby we watched the Twin Towers come down. The Star decided there was not going to be much tourism abroad, so after that, they accepted a story from time to time.
Our travel stories began in 1984 when Lewis Tambs, professor of history at Arizona State University, was appointed ambassador to Colombia by President Ronald Reagan. Soon, Tambs and the State Department invited George and ASU journalism professor Joe Milner to come to Bogota to talk to journalism students. George asked if he could bring his personal doctor. The State Department didn’t ask any questions, so I was invited.
Bogota, founded in 1538 by the Spanish Conquistadors, is a city of 8 million. It sits on a high plateau in the Andes Mountains at 8,100 feet. We soon found out it was a rather dangerous place. We stayed with Lew Tambs and his gracious wife, Phyllis, in the Ambassador’s Residence in a compound surrounded by a high guarded wall.
We were briefed on security and were given a phone number in case of emergency. When Tambs was appointed, he was directed to cut down on the flow of illegal drugs. He was fairly successful, which drew the ire of the local drug lords. Just before we arrived, a bomb had blown up near the embassy and another close to the residence, killing a local person.
To go anywhere, we had to travel in armored SUVs and take a different street each time. We were able to see the city and visit the famed Gold Museum. The Tambses took us to a bullfight. We sat in the middle of the stands. An embassy person sat at each corner. In each briefcase was an Uzi submachine gun. All went well, and it was an exciting Corrida De Toros.
One day while the professors were expounding to the students I decided to visit the famed Lake Guatavita high in the Andes, 35 miles from Bogota. This is the lake where the leader of the Musca natives would coat himself with gold dust, raft to the center of the lake, and throw in gold offerings to their god. Indeed, a few gold artifacts have been recovered.
I had to go to town where I could hire a safe taxi. It took me into the mountains to a small village. I hired a Jeep to get me to the lake. It was not very impressive, but I did the best that I could to photograph it.
It was raining when we returned to Bogota. I gave the address of the residence to the driver, but he could not find it because it was on the other side of a steep hill. I said I had a phone number that he could call on the taxi radio. When we came around a corner we found the compound was on full lockdown. Vehicles blocked each entrance. The guards were fully armed on the wall, ready for any event. Sheepishly I found out that a highly restricted phone number to the Ambassador’s Residence had been broadcast all over Bogota.
In December of 1984, Tambs had evidence that his security guard had been compromised. In the middle of the night, Tambs, an Army veteran, took his .45-caliber pistol in one hand and led his family to the safety of the embassy.
Then he was appointed ambassador to Costa Rica in July 1985. Unfortunately Col. Oliver North and Elliott Abrams of the State Department involved him in the Iran Contra affair. A secret air strip was built in Costa Rica to supply the Nicaraguan rebels. Tambs resigned in January 1987. He retired from ASU in 2002 and died Oct. 19, 2017.
George and I received lots of story mileage from this visit. There were several stories in the Star. We had a large spread in the Arizona Republic with informal photos of Ambassador Lew Tambs and Phyllis.
After Bogota, the three of us flew to Leticia, Colombia, on the Amazon River. We hired an open boat with a crew of two to take us upstream into Peru. But that is another story.
George was the perfect travel companion. He was always upbeat and had that little chuckle laugh. He was tolerant, inquisitive and did not snore. Sometimes he would write with hyperbole. When I reviewed such a story, I just rolled me eyes. However, his readers loved this style.
We had lots of contacts in the travel and hospitality industry. We both belonged to the venerable International Food, Wine and Travel Writers Association or IFWTWA. George was a longtime member of Society of American Travel Writers or SATW. These groups give you access to travel editorial markets. At the Star, we worked with travel editor Jacquie Villa and later with Tom Turner. We did many trips on our own but enjoyed some sponsored events by developing relationships with public relations organizations.
George and I published articles about gem shows in Buenos Aires, photographing the Bridges of Paris, escaping from a leech attack in Malaysia and being treated for a sore back by a witch doctor in Papua New Guinea. All in all we reported on about 20 different countries. Locally, we also covered Jerome, Tombstone, Florence and Wickenburg.
We worked with a PR agency in New Jersey that represented the Moscow Tourist Bureau. Would we be interested in photographing Moscow from an outsider’s view point? The weather was perfect, the guide knew almost everyone. We had a car and a driver for week. The permission letter from the Tourist Bureau let us go places and photograph things that were not normally permissible. How about turning off the alarms in the Armory Museum so I could get a close-up shot of the Tsar’s Imperial Crowns?
Another time, George, Earlene, my wife Dorothy and I were going to visit their daughter Carole during the Christmas holidays. Her Army husband, Dave Hale, was stationed in Heidelberg.
George’s buddy from Stars and Stripes, Leo Levine, heard about our plans. He had become the East Coast representative for Mercedes Benz.
He said, “If you can stop at the factory in Stuttgart, I’ll see what I can arrange for you.” We thought it would be very nice to have a private tour of the factory.
We did get to a certain gate at the factory. When George introduced himself, the man at the desk said, “Ach ya, you have come for the test car. Here are the insurance papers. How long do you want it?” We hesitantly asked, “Would two weeks be OK?”
The test car was top-of-the-line — a 300 SE sedan. After a fast trial on the autobahn we headed to Berchtesgaden for skiing in nearby Austria.
One day after some wine in Heidelberg, George said to me: “Do you know that the Hockenheimring is close by? That’s where they hold the Formula One Grand Prix race. Let’s go over there and check it out.”
The track was built in 1932 and has been modified many times over the years. Now it is 2.6 miles long with 15 turns.
Sometimes German race tracks are open to the public for a day. George spoke enough German to talk our way past the gate to reach the Mercedes manager’s office.
He said, “I don’t know if you can. Let me see your car.” When he saw it, he exclaimed, “Oh, you have the test car! Come back tomorrow, and I will show you how to drive the course.”
What a great time we had the next day. The Mercedes driver used the automatic gear shift like a row boat to show us the fastest way through a corner.
“Don’t worry,” he said, “it won’t break.”
The car ran perfectly, even though George and I thrashed it around the course for several hours. It is one of those unexpected times that can make travel stories so exciting.
George was active until his surgery. He had been hiking in the Tucson Mountains at Thanksgiving. He published his last story on his website, HoboShoes.net, just days before he entered the hospital.
We all miss George and that little chuckle.