Falling is not inevitable
Did you know that 1 in 4 people 65 years of age and older fall every year?
Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans. Falls are costly — in dollars and in quality of life. However, falling is not an inevitable part of aging.
Through practical lifestyle adjustments, evidence-based programs, and community partnerships, the number of falls among older adults can be reduced substantially.
“Our goal at the Southern Chapter of the Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition is to reduce the incidence of falls and fall injuries among older adults through education, awareness and outreach focused on three essentials fall prevention: physical activity, medication management and environment modification,” said Debra Adams, Sr. VP and Chief Operations Officer at Pima Council on Aging, and co-chair of the local coalition.
The Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition in Phoenix is designed to provide information, advice, helpful hints and tips to help prevent falls and fall injuries by older adults in Arizona. By raising awareness of the issue and by providing advice to older adults, the statewide coalition hopes to lower the occurrence of falls across our state.