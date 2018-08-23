8 free ways to learn more about fall prevention
Oro Valley, Sept. 5
Golder Ranch Fire District is the host of a mini-expo of safety information including local resources, demonstrations about movement and talks about health, home safety, medications management and more, 9-11:30 a.m. at 3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive, in the Golder Ranch Administration office, Classrooms 1 & 2.
Tucson, Sept. 7
The Jewish Community Center is hosting falls prevention coalition service-providers who will offer local resources about safety and falls prevention that includes demonstrations and talks, 9-11:30 a.m. at 3800 E. River Road in the Heritage Rom.
Tucson, Sept. 13
The Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center is offering resource materials, demonstrations and talks in partnership with local coalition service providers at 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, 9-11:30 a.m.
Tucson, Sept.14
The Banner University Medical Center is hosting a mini-expo with talks and resources with local service providers, at 1515 N. Campbell Ave, 2-4:30 p.m. in the Kiewit Auditorium.
Nogales, Sept. 17
The Santa Cruz Caregiver Education and Fall Prevention Conference is open to the public at the Quality Hotel Americana at 639 N. Grand Ave. in Nogales, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To register call_____________.
Tucson, Sept. 18
TMC for Seniors is hosting a "No Falls” fair at 1400 N. Wilmot Road in the TMC for Senior building, 9-11:30 a.m. To register call__________.
Tucson, Sept. 21
The El Pueblo Activity Center is where El Rio Health representatives will host a mini-expo with talks and demonstrations at 101 W. Irvington Road in Building 9 (Multipurpose Room), 9-11:30 a.m.
Green Valley, Sept. 24
Valley Assistance Services is the host of the annual safety and prevention event, "Stay Vertical Fall Prevention Day,” at the Valley Presbyterian Church at 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, 9 a.m. to noon.