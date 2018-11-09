Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Dikowski, Victoria I., 73, business owner, Oct. 30, Adair Dodge.

Falco, Richard J., 62, Sept. 7, Adair Dodge.

Hurley, Timothy, 69, Nov. 7, supervisor, Adair Dodge.

Jensen, Richard G., 82, professor, Nov. 1, Adair Dodge.

Knight, Eric W., 47, supervisor, Nov. 3, Adair Dodge.

Meade, Clyde H., 90, intelligence department, Nov. 4, Adair Dodge.

Minney, Gladys M., 91, guidance counselor, Nov. 6, Desert Rose Heather.

Murphey, June, 77, dental hygienist, Oct. 29, Desert Sunset.

Romero, Teresa R., 77, homemaker, Nov. 1, Adair Dodge.

