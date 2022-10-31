Arizona politicians get roasted on 'SNL,' grilled on '60 Minutes'

Republican candidates running for Arizona offices were the focus of two television segments on different shows that aired over the weekend — just over a week before the state's general election.

On Saturday, NBC's long-running "Saturday Night Live" opened with a sketch featuring comedians impersonating Republicans Kari Lake, Georgia's Herschel Walker and TV host turned U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

The sketch, a spoof of "PBS Newshour," featured Cecily Strong playing Kari Lake and referenced Lake's past as a new anchor, her denial of 2020's election results and armed ballot box "watchers" in Arizona.

"Drag queen story time. Men dressing as loud sassy women introducing children to the joys of reading? Not on my watch," Strong's Lake said, framing it as Arizona's "most pressing issue."

CBS then aired an episode of "60 Minutes" Sunday night featuring a special segment on election-denying Arizona politicians that included an interview with secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem.

Finchem claimed that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has a "mountain of evidence" related to voter fraud in his office and that the FBI found repeated fingerprints on 25,000 ballots in Yuma County, which reporter Scott Pelley said the FBI denies.