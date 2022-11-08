Arizona Republicans go to court to keep polls open longer

PHOENIX — Republicans are asking a judge to keep the polls open in Maricopa County an extra three hours to take care of voters who may have left without casting ballots because of equipment problems.

The lawsuit filed late Tuesday came after county officials admitted there were problems in about 60 of the more than 220 voting centers with tabulators not scanning and tallying the votes.

All that could be traced to the fact the county uses "voting centers" which allows people who are registered to vote to go to any location. That, by extension, means printing out individual ballots.

Bill Gates, who chairs the Board of Supervisors, said it turns out the printers were not using enough toner to create dark enough images for the scanners to read.

That left voters with three choices: Wait until the problem was solved, go to another location — or deposit the unscanned ballot into a sealed box with the promise it would be counted once it was brought to county election offices. That led to concerns by people who said the reason they vote in person was to ensure that they could watch to ensure their ballots were scanned.

The bigger problem — and the one attorneys for the GOP want solved — is people who left and might not be able to get back to a polling place by the 7 p.m. closing time. So they want that extended until 10 p.m.

They also want procedures clarified to ensure that those who got a ballot but chose not to cast it there are not marked as already having voted.

The lawsuit was filed by the Republican National Committee as well as attorneys for GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and Senate contender Blake Masters.

Separately, attorneys for Democratic senate candidate Mark Kelly have filed legal papers to intervene in the case. They want to ensure that if polling hours are extended that he and Democrats have a chance to notify their supporters.