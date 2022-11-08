Crane had early lead over O’Halleran in Congressional District 2 race

Arizona's vast 2nd Congressional District will be a key factor in determining which political party has the majority in the state's delegation and, ultimately, control of the U.S. House. Democrats have held the seat for the past decade, but the Republican seeking to knock off Rep. Tom O'Halleran has a strong advantage after redistricting. Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane emerged from a crowded Republican primary field to take on O'Halleran in the Nov. 8 general election. The district stretches from far northern Arizona, through the eastern part of the state and takes in suburbs north of Tucson. It also includes more than half of the Native American nations in the state.