Democrat incumbents Cano, Hernandez win uncontested AZ House District 20

In Arizona House legislative race in District 20, Democratic incumbents Andrés Cano and Alma Hernandez are running in an uncontested race and will automatically assume their posts in January.
Cano of Tucson was raised in public housing by a single mother, and he is a first-generation college graduate, receiving a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism from Arizona State University. In 2018, he was elected as a state representative, and he currently sits on the House Ways and Means, and on Natural Resources, Energy and Water committees.
Hernandez of Tucson was raised on the city’s south side and is a graduate of schools in the Sunnyside Unified School District. She also was elected in 2018. Hernandez received a bachelor’s and master’s in public health from University of Arizona. She serves on the House Health and Human Services, and Criminal Justice Reform committees.
