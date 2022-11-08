 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Democrat incumbents Cano, Hernandez win uncontested AZ House District 20

Candidates for Arizona House, LD 20: Andrés Cano (D) and Alma Hernandez (D).

 Courtesy the candidates

In Arizona House legislative race in District 20, Democratic incumbents Andrés Cano and Alma Hernandez are running in an uncontested race and will automatically assume their posts in January.

Cano of Tucson was raised in public housing by a single mother, and he is a first-generation college graduate, receiving a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism from Arizona State University. In 2018, he was elected as a state representative, and he currently sits on the House Ways and Means, and on Natural Resources, Energy and Water committees.

Hernandez of Tucson was raised on the city’s south side and is a graduate of schools in the Sunnyside Unified School District. She also was elected in 2018. Hernandez received a bachelor’s and master’s in public health from University of Arizona. She serves on the House Health and Human Services, and Criminal Justice Reform committees.

See how election ballots are sorted, secured, processed and counted in Pima County after you vote.

Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or on Twitter: @cduartestar

Reporter

Carmen started at the Star in 1981 and covers diversity and inclusion. She wrote “Mama’s Santos: An Arizona Life”, a book about the Mexican and Mexican-American experience in the Southwest through stories about her family. It won 11 awards.

