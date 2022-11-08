Democrat maintains sizeable lead for state Senate seat in District 18

A professor of natural resources law at the University of Arizona continues to hold a substantial lead in the Senate race in District 18, the latest unofficial results show.

Democrat Priya Sundareshan has captured 63.8% of votes counted so far, with 36.2% for her Republican opponent Stan Caine in the district that covers the Catalina Foothills, Casas Adobes and a swath of Tucson north of Broadway, east of Country Club Road and west of Camino Seco.

The results include both early ballots and in-person voting, with more than 98 percent of in-person voting precincts reported. No provisional ballots are included in the totals.

Sundareshan started out with a bigger lead on election night thanks to early voters, receiving 70% of more than 54,000 early votes counted as of 10 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to the Arizona Secretary of State election website.

Caine, a retired U.S. Defense Department employee, gained a few more percentage points overnight as in-person voting results came in, but not enough to catch up.

Sundareshan, 37, who joined the UA law school in 2019, has campaigned on the need for “more science-based decision making in politics.” Her top issues include environmental protection and protecting access to abortion.

She favors new gun laws that require safety training and safe storage and measures to make voting easier such as restoring and improving the permanent early voter list. She opposes using public funds for private school vouchers.

Caine, 59, who retired as head of quality for the U.S. Navy’s Tomahawk missile system, owns firearms and opposes restrictions on law-abiding gun owners, his website said. He supports private school vouchers and tax breaks for teachers who buy school supplies with their own money. He also favors completion of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and a new law to force “able-bodied” voters to cast votes in person instead of by mail.

Caine said during a Clean Elections debate that women who fail to use birth control should not be able to have abortions “out of convenience.” The procedure should be limited to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, though rare exceptions may be warranted if the mother’s life is in danger, he said.