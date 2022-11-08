Democrat takes lead for state Senate seat in District 18

A professor of natural resources law at the University of Arizona running for office as a Democrat has posted an early lead in the state Senate race in District 18, unofficial results show.

Democrat Priya Sundareshan received 70% of more than 54,000 early votes counted as of 10 p.m. on election day, according to the Arizona Secretary of State election website.

Her Republican opponent Stan Caine, a retired U.S. Defense Department employee, captured 30% of the votes.

The district includes the Catalina Foothills, Casas Adobes and a swath of Tucson north of Broadway, east of Country Club Road and west of Camino Seco.

Sundareshan, 37, has campaigned on the need for “more science-based decision making in politics.” Her top issues include environmental protection and protecting access to abortion.

She favors new gun laws that require safety training and safe storage and measures to make voting easier such as restoring and improving the permanent early voter list. She opposes using public funds for private school vouchers.

Sundareshan joined the UA law school in 2019 and before that was an attorney with the national Environmental Defense Fund in Washington, D.C.

Caine, 59, who retired as head of quality for the U.S. Navy’s Tomahawk missile system, owns firearms and opposes restrictions on law-abiding gun owners, his website said.

He supports private school vouchers and tax breaks for teachers who buy school supplies with their own money. He also favors the completion of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and a new law to force “able-bodied” voters to cast votes in person instead of by mail.

Caine said during a Clean Elections debate that women who fail to use birth control should not be able to have abortions “out of convenience.” The procedure should be limited to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, though rare exceptions may be warranted if the mother’s life is in danger, he said.