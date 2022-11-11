Democrats still lead top Arizona races amid complaints of slow count

The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors says there is a simple answer for those upset about the time it takes to count ballots and report results:

Remove some Election Day options for voters.

The comments from Republican Bill Gates come as Arizonans are waiting to see whether a "red wave'' of GOP victories is still possible. Some GOP contenders, led by gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, contend the last votes to be counted will have such a large Republican edge as to wipe out the leads Democrats have so far taken in five of the six top statewide races.

But data available Friday showed Democrats continuing to improve those leads, two of them perhaps to the point where they'll come out on top even if the last ballots to be counted — the early ballots dropped off on Election Day — do break for Republican candidates.

In the best positions are incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly who was up by more than 115,000 votes over Republican challenger Blake Masters, and Democrat Adrian Fontes whose lead over Mark Finchem for secretary of state was more than 109,000.

More tenuous is the margin of Democrat Katie Hobbs who was up by fewer than 27,000 votes over Lake out of nearly 2.1 million ballots counted, with about 500,000 remaining to be tallied.

Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Abe Hamadeh in the race for attorney general by about 16,000, while incumbent Democratic schools chief Kathy Hoffman was leading Republican Tom Horne by fewer than 4,000 votes.

Republican State Treasurer Kimberly Yee was ahead of Democratic challenger Martín Quezada by more than 215,000 votes.

Final tallies expected next week

Gates acknowledged that Maricopa County has come under criticism because it is not expected to have final vote tallies until early next week.

That has caused Lake to charge that officials in the state's most populous county are deliberately delaying the counting of ballots that would favor Republican candidates.

And some Republicans, to back claims of slow counting or just incompetence, are pointing out that voters in Florida pretty much knew the outcome of major races shortly after the polls closed.

Gates said the comparison is not valid.

"Florida does not allow for mail-in ballots to be dropped off at voting locations on Election Day,'' he said.

Arizona does. And County Recorder Stephen Richer, also a Republican, said the practice has exploded.

In 2014 there were just 112,000 of these day-of ballots. By last year it had ballooned to 172,000, Richer said. And this year the number hit 290,000.

Pima County reported about 44,000 of those "late early'' ballots this year.

Richer said these ballots have to be reviewed, including matching signatures and verifying that the ballot in the envelope matches the information on the outside. But he said the priority for staffers on Election Day is the processing of the ballots that were cast at the polling places.

There are other differences.

"Florida early voting closes the Sunday before Election Day,'' Gates said. Not the case here, where people can bring ballots to voting centers or county offices or put them in drop boxes even on Monday, the day before the election, creating another batch of ballots that can't be counted until after Election Day.

Also, when a signature on a ballot envelope doesn't match what election officials have on file, they reach out to the voter to fix or "cure'' the problem by verifying they cast the vote.

In Arizona, that can occur up to seven days after the election. In Florida, voters have just two days to fix the problem.

So would Richer recommend that lawmakers scrap those day-of ballots?

"When we're in the process that we currently are, it sure would be nice to have had those a few days earlier,'' he said.

Such a change is not out of the question.

"I believe Florida provides a good model to follow,'' said Sen. Warren Petersen, the Gilbert Republican who was just selected by his caucus to be president of the Arizona Senate for the next two years. "They are much bigger and have results night of,'' he said.

But Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, Richer's Pima County counterpart, is not interested in such a move.

"I think that the system is working,'' she said. Cazares-Kelly, a Democrat, said any change would not only confuse voters but leave them with fewer options.

She acknowledged the increase in Election Day drop-offs. But Cazares-Kelly said the blame lies with the politicians who fueled voter distrust.

"There were people who were making active efforts to tell people that the mail can't be trusted, that unless you drop it off in person on Election Day, your vote isn't going to be counted,'' she said. That was "political discourse that is not focused on the voter," she said.

Nor does she think Florida is a good model.

"When I think about Florida's restrictive voting laws, that is not something I want to champion or encourage whatsoever,'' Cazares-Kelly said.

Aside from its ban on Election Day drop-offs, Cazares-Kelly said Florida has a smaller window for voters to cast early ballots, whether in person or through the mail. She said that can harm people who, for whatever reason, did not get their ballots sent off in time.

She also pointed out that Pima County has no 24-hour drop boxes, making hand delivery the only option for those who do not get their ballots in the mail in time to arrive by 7 p.m. Election Day.

"What are people supposed to do?'' she asked.

It is true that those who drop off their ballots on Election Day will not have them counted until the end. And their votes won't be part of the first tally that is released an hour after the polls close.

But Richer said his office told voters what they needed to do remedy that.

"I noted this every single day of the month of October that if you get your ballot back to us before the weekend, it would be part of the 8 p.m. result,'' he said.