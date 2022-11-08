Early numbers show Riel with big lead over Clinco for PCC board

Theresa Riel, a recently retired Pima Community College faculty member, is taking a big early lead over incumbent Demion Clinco for the District 2 seat up for grabs on Pima Community College’s five-member Governing Board.

With only early ballots counted so far, Riel has 62% and Clinco has 38%.

Early in the evening, Riel was settling in at a lively election night watch party at Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ restaurant, which was hosted by her supporters at the Pima Community College Education Association, an affiliate of the Arizona Education Association that represents some full-time faculty at the college.

“I’m feeling I’m going to win,” Riel said. “It might be my naivete being new to politics, but all the people I talk to — there’s just limitless support.”

In the race for the college’s District 4 seat, which is vacant after Meredith Hay did not seek re-election this year, Greg Taylor is leading his opponent Nick Pierson in the early ballots. Taylor has 56% of those votes and Pierson 44%.