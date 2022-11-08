 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early numbers show Riel with big lead over Clinco for PCC board

Theresa Riel, a recently retired Pima Community College faculty member, is taking a big early lead over incumbent Demion Clinco for the District 2 seat up for grabs on Pima Community College’s five-member Governing Board.

With only early ballots counted so far, Riel has 62% and Clinco has 38%.

Early  in the evening, Riel was settling in at a lively election night watch party at Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ restaurant, which was hosted by her supporters at the Pima Community College Education Association, an affiliate of the Arizona Education Association that represents some full-time faculty at the college.

PCC Governing Board candidate Theresa Riel reflects on race against incumbent Demion Clinco.

“I’m feeling I’m going to win,” Riel said. “It might be my naivete being new to politics, but all the people I talk to — there’s just limitless support.”

In the race for the college’s District 4 seat, which is vacant after Meredith Hay did not seek re-election this year, Greg Taylor is leading his opponent Nick Pierson in the early ballots. Taylor has 56% of those votes and Pierson 44%.

Pima County election officials have not yet tallied the votes cast on Election Day. This story will be updated.

+3 
Demion Clinco

Demion Clinco

 Fletcher and Co
+3 
Greg Taylor
Courtesy of Greg Taylor

Kathryn Palmer covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at kpalmer@tucson.com or her new phone number, 520-496-9010.

