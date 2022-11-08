 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Incumbent Democrat Gabaldón holds big lead in Senate District 21 contest

Candidates for Arizona Senate, District 21: Rosanna Gabaldón (D) and Jim Cleveland (R).

A Democratic incumbent is leading by 25 percentage points in the race for a state Senate seat in District 21, unofficial results show.

Democrat Rosanna Gabaldón has captured 62.5% of the votes counted so far, compared to 37.5% for Republican contender Jim Cleveland.

Nearly 42,000 votes cast by mail or in person had been counted as of 3 p.m. Nov. 9 in the district that includes western Pima County, about half of Santa Cruz county and the city of Bisbee in Cochise County, according to the Arizona Secretary of State election website.

Gabaldón, 57, of Sahuarita, is seeking a second senate term. Her top campaign issues include increased public school funding and support for unfettered access to abortion.

Cleveland, 60, of Bisbee, who is retired from the U.S. Navy, is making his first try for elected office. He won the Republican nomination by default as a write-in candidate after another write-in candidate quit

His top priority was stemming “the epidemic of drugs flooding our streets and the crime it creates,” he said. He favors publicly-funded addiction treatment centers, full funding for law enforcement and border protection.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Carol Ann has been with the Star since 1999, but has been an investigative reporter for more than 30 years. She's won numerous awards in the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, she was a war correspondent in Iraq and was a Knight-Wallace Fellow in Michigan in 2008.

