Incumbent Democrat Gabaldón leading in state Senate District 21 contest

Candidates for Arizona Senate, District 21: Rosanna Gabaldón (D) and Jim Cleveland (R).

 Courtesy the candidates

A Democratic incumbent posted a commanding lead over her Republican challenger for a state Senate seat in District 21, a far-flung district that includes western Pima County, about half of Santa Cruz county and the city of Bisbee in Cochise County, unofficial results show.

Democrat Rosanna Gabaldón who is seeking a second term, captured 69.3% of more than 31,000 votes counted as of 11 p.m. on election day, the Arizona Secretary of State election website shows.

Republican Jim Cleveland, who won the Republican nomination by default as a write-in candidate after another write-in candidate quit, received 30.4%.

Gabaldón, 57, of Sahuarita, campaigned on her support for unfettered access to abortion. Politicians “are not physicians. We should not be making those decisions,” she said in a recent Arizona Clean Elections debate.

She opposes private school vouchers and favors increased funding for the public education system, roads and infrastructure and addiction treatment.

Cleveland, 60, of Bisbee, is a retired chief petty officer making his first try for office after spending four years in the  Navy and 18 in the naval reserve,

His top priority was stemming “the epidemic of drugs flooding our streets and the crime it creates,” he said. He favors publicly-funded addiction treatment centers, full funding for law enforcement and border protection.

See how election ballots are sorted, secured, processed and counted in Pima County after you vote.

 

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Reporter

Carol Ann has been with the Star since 1999, but has been an investigative reporter for more than 30 years. She's won numerous awards in the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, she was a war correspondent in Iraq and was a Knight-Wallace Fellow in Michigan in 2008.

