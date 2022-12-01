Judge orders Cochise County to immediately certify election results

A judge ordered Cochise County supervisors to immediately meet and finally certify the results of the general election.

State law is clear that the supervisors have no choice but to conduct the formal canvass, said Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley, hearing the case in Bisbee on Thursday. The last date to certify the results, under state law, was Monday.

McGinley acknowledged there is an exception in cases where some voting precincts have not submitted their ballots. But he said that is not the case here.

Instead, the judge said, the two Republicans on the three-member board are questioning whether the machines used to tabulate the ballots were properly certified despite repeated assurances by state Elections Director Kori Lorick that they were. But McGinley said that's not an excuse to ignore the clear language of the statutes.

"Whatever challenge or concern that the board or its members or the public may have about the certification or licensure of the tabulating equipment is not contemplated'' by the law, McGinley said.

The ruling came after the judge rejected a request by Supervisor Tom Crosby, one of the two Republicans on the board who has so far refused to act, to delay the hearing until next week.

Crosby told McGinley the board has no one representing it. An attorney he had hoped would show up Thursday now needs until early next week to prepare, Crosby said.

McGinley refused after Andrew Gaona, who represents Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, pointed out the state is set to do its formal canvass on Monday, Dec. 5.

The judge also rejected a request by Crosby to give the board until its scheduled Friday meeting to act.

That pleased Ann English, the lone Democrat on the board and the only supervisor who has wanted to approve the canvass before now.

She pointed out that the Friday agenda includes an item she believes is designed to be "sort of a smackdown between the secretary of state and the election deniers that he (Crosby) has on the agenda.''