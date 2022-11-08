Proposition 128 to give AZ Legislature power to overturn voter initiatives failing

Proposition 128, the ballot initiative that would allow Arizona’s Legislature to divert funds from voter-approved initiatives, was failing on Tuesday night. About 68% of votes tabulated denied the measure, according to unofficial election results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.

Proposition 128 would allow the Legislature to amend, supersede or divert funds from voter-approved initiatives if the Arizona or U.S. Supreme Court determines the measure is illegal or unconstitutional.