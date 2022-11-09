 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposition 128 to give AZ Legislature power to overturn voter initiatives fails

Voters enter Marion Donaldson Elementary School during the 2022 primary election.

 Mamta Popat Arizona Daily Star

Proposition 128, the ballot initiative that would allow Arizona’s Legislature to divert funds from voter-approved initiatives, failed with about 63% of votes tabulated denying the measure, according to unofficial election results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.

Proposition 128 would have allowed the Legislature to amend, supersede or divert funds from voter-approved initiatives if the Arizona or U.S. Supreme Court determines the measure is illegal or unconstitutional.

Currently, the Legislature cannot amend voter-approved initiatives unless the changes further the purpose of the measure and are passed with a 75% majority.

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

