Proposition 129 to limit ballot measures to one subject slightly ahead

The ballot measure to require citizen-initiated ballot measures to be limited to single subjects has a slight lead with 51% voter approval, according to early results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.
If passed, Proposition 129 would amend Arizona’s constitution to require ballot initiatives to cover a single subject that’s stated in the initiative’s title.
Any provision in a measure that’s not expressed in its title would be considered void.
