Proposition 130 to allow property tax exemptions for disabled vets, others ahead early

The Arizona ballot initiative that would allow property tax exemptions for veterans with disabilities, widows and widowers is ahead with 64% voter approval as of Tuesday night, according to unofficial, early results form the Arizona Secretary of State’s office
Proposition 130 would require the Legislature to determine new qualifications and amounts for property tax exemptions and consolidate the exemptions into a single section.
Arizona residents would only qualify under one category as a widow, widower, person with a disability or veteran with a disability.
