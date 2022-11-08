 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Proposition 130 to allow property tax exemptions for disabled vets, others ahead early

Getty Images

The Arizona ballot initiative that would allow property tax exemptions for veterans with disabilities, widows and widowers is ahead with 64% voter approval as of Tuesday night, according to unofficial, early results form the Arizona Secretary of State’s office

Proposition 130 would require the Legislature to determine new qualifications and amounts for property tax exemptions and consolidate the exemptions into a single section.

See how election ballots are sorted, secured, processed and counted in Pima County after you vote.

Arizona residents would only qualify under one category as a widow, widower, person with a disability or veteran with a disability.

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PCC board candidate Theresa Riel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News