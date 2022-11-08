Proposition 131 to create AZ lieutenant governor position passing in early results

About 54% of voters have approved a ballot measure that would create a lieutenant governor position, according to early and unofficial results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office released Tuesday night.
If it passes, Proposition 131 would establish a lieutenant governor position to run on a joint ticket with the state’s governor beginning in 2026. Prospective gubernatorial candidates would nominate someone for the position who would take over in their absence. Currently, the secretary of state is first in the line of succession for Arizona’s governor.
Arizona’s voters turned down similar initiatives in 1994 and 2010. If the measure passes this year, Arizona would become the 46th state to adopt the position and the governor would determine the specific duties of the lieutenant governor.
Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com