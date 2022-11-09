 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposition 132 still undecided; would require 60% approval on tax proposals

The proposition that would require any ballot initiative that calls for state tax increases to be approved by 60% of voters is barely passing with 51% voter approval, according to unofficial results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. 

The measure remains undecided as it is unknown how many ballots are still left to count.

Proposition 132 would amend the state’s constitution to raise the threshold for voter approval from a simple majority to a super majority of 60% on any tax-raising measures.

