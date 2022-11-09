 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposition 211 strengthening disclosure rules for campaign spending passes

Proposition 211 has passed with nearly 73% voter approval, according to unofficial results from the Arizona Secretary of State's office. The measure calls for stronger regulations for disclosing campaign spending in political advertising.

The ballot initiative will require anyone who spends more than $50,000 on statewide campaigns, or more than $25,000 on other campaigns, to identify the original donors of contributions above $5,000 for media purposes. 

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission would be responsible for enforcing the new law. Campaigns’ personal and business incomes would not be included in the law. The proposition one of two citizen initiatives placed on the ballot this year. 

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

