Proposition 211 strengthening disclosure rules for campaign spending passing easily

Proposition 211 is likely to pass with nearly 77% voter approval, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night. The measure calls for stronger regulations for disclosing campaign spending in political advertising.
The ballot initiative would require anyone who spends more than $50,000 on statewide campaigns, or more than $25,000 on other campaigns, to identify the original donors of contributions above $5,000 for media purposes.
If passed, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission would be responsible for enforcing the new law. Campaigns’ personal and business incomes would not be included in the law. The proposition one of two citizen initiatives placed on the ballot this year.
