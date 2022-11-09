Proposition 308 to grant 'dreamers' in-state tuition remains undecided

Proposition 308 is passing with about 51% of Arizona voters supporting the ballot measure that would make undocumented students eligible to receive financial aid and pay in-state tuition rates, according to unofficial ballot results released by the Arizona Secretary of State's office Wednesday morning.

The proposal remains undecided since it was not known how many ballots are left to count statewide.

If passed, Proposition 308 would allow those who graduated from and attended high school for at least two years in Arizona to pay in-state tuition rates at Arizona's universities and community colleges regardless of their immigration status.