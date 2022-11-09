 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposition 308 to grant 'dreamers' in-state tuition remains undecided

Old Main on campus of the University of Arizona.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Proposition 308 is passing with about 51% of Arizona voters supporting the ballot measure that would make undocumented students eligible to receive financial aid and pay in-state tuition rates, according to unofficial ballot results released by the Arizona Secretary of State's office Wednesday morning.

The proposal remains undecided since it was not known how many ballots are left to count statewide.

If passed, Proposition 308 would allow those who graduated from and attended high school for at least two years in Arizona to pay in-state tuition rates at Arizona's universities and community colleges regardless of their immigration status.

Under current state statutes, undocumented students are prohibited from receiving state-funded financial aid and must pay 150% of in-state tuition rates. 

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

