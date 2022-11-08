Proposition 309 requiring stricter voter ID rules failing in early results

The proposition that would require stricter proof of identity requirements when voting was failing with 57% of voters denying the motioning Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.
If passed, the ballot measure would require voters to submit their birthdates, government-issued identification numbers and signatures on early ballot affidavits. To vote in person, voters would be required to provide a photo ID.
Proposition 309 would require the Arizona Department of Transportation to issue free photo IDs for voting purposes. Currently, voters can show a photo ID or two items that show proof of identity, such as utility bills or vehicle registrations.
Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com