 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Proposition 310 to increase property taxes for Arizona fire districts failing

Firefighter John Wright, right, and volunteer firefighter Marissa Abramowicz, left, scrub down Engine 821 after a weekly engineering test at Sonoita-Elgin Fire District in 2018.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Proposition 310, which aims to increase the state’s sales tax by 0.1% to fund a "Fire District Safety Fund," is failing with only 48% voter approval, according to unofficial results updated Wednesday from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.

The measure is still undecided as it is not known how many ballots were still left to count statewide.

The tax would last for 20 years and is said to help fire districts in rural communities fill gaps in service.

The Arizona State Treasurer would be required to distribute funds collected from the tax monthly.

See how election ballots are sorted, secured, processed and counted in Pima County after you vote.

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Some University of Arizona McKale Center history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News