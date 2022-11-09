Proposition 310 to increase property taxes for Arizona fire districts failing

Proposition 310, which aims to increase the state’s sales tax by 0.1% to fund a "Fire District Safety Fund," is failing with only 48% voter approval, according to unofficial results updated Wednesday from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.

The measure is still undecided as it is not known how many ballots were still left to count statewide.

The tax would last for 20 years and is said to help fire districts in rural communities fill gaps in service.