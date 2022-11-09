 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riel likely ousts Clinco from Pima Community College board

Signs call PCC board candidate racist liar

Somebody posted campaign signs calling Demion Clinco, an incumbent candidate for Pima Community College board, a racist liar — even putting two in his yard.

 Tim Steller

A former faculty member has likely ousted an incumbent from Pima Community College’s Governing Board by a wide margin.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Theresa Riel, who retired from teaching at PCC a few years ago, had 62% of the vote for the District 2 seat, putting her ahead of incumbent Demion Clinco, the former state lawmaker who has served on the board since 2015, by 24% of the counted votes.

According to Pima County election officials, those numbers reflect reporting from 95% of local precincts. However, there are still some outstanding ballots, and results are not final.  

“This is better than a birthday,” Riel said Wednesday afternoon, also likening her plausible win to the feeling of starting a new school year. “I have that same giddy feeling about all of the vast opportunities to grow and learn new things.”

Clinco raised roughly $138,000 more in campaign contributions than Riel, but that wasn’t enough to take the lead in the race.

Riel credits her canvassing efforts in the district and the endorsement of the Pima Community College Education Association, an affiliate of the Arizona Education Association that represents some PCC faculty.

PCC Governing Board candidate Theresa Riel reflects on race against incumbent Demion Clinco.

“I do really appreciate Demion Clinco because he’s done a lot of amazing things for the college,” Riel said. “I know by replacing him, he won’t be on the board to do more of those great things, but I commit to doing my part to make sure the college grows and becomes the greatest institution it can be.”

For his part, Clinco said in an emailed statement Wednesday to the Arizona Daily Star: “I’m so proud of the positive campaign we ran based on our record, outcomes (and) a vision for the future. Although it doesn’t look like we will win the race, I personally remain committed to serving our community and wish the new board members the greatest success in leading the college into this new chapter.”

Clinco’s campaign dramatically outspent Riel’s — he reported almost $161,000 in total contributions as of last month, while Riel raised about $23,000.

District 4 race closer

In the race for the college’s District 4 seat, which is vacant after Meredith Hay did not seek reelection this year, Greg Taylor had captured 53% of counted votes, leading Nick Pierson by about 6% as of Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor is a regional vice president for Arizona Complete Health while Pierson is a financial advisor. 

Regardless of the outcome of the District 4 race, it is likely two new members will join the board in January. But it’s not yet clear how this new composition may influence the existing factionalism on the college’s governing body. Although the existing five-member board has made many unanimous votes, its 3-2 split on its support of Chancellor Lee Lambert has drawn attention to its division.

Riel said she’s eager to get to work on the board that governs the college she taught at for decades.

“I’m a people person. I look forward to making sure we work well together as a group. All of us — from the five members of the board to the chancellor to the other administrators,” Riel said. “But I’m also not going to put up with any malarkey. I want us to be open and honest with each other and also with all the constituents we’re going to be serving.”

A re-election sign for Pima Community College board member Demion Clinco was stolen from outside a building on South 12th Avenue on Oct. 22.

Video courtesy of Demion Clinco.
+4 
Theresa Riel

Theresa Riel
+4 
Demion Clinco

Demion Clinco

 Fletcher and Co
+4 
Greg Taylor

Greg Taylor

 Courtesy of Greg Taylor
+4 
Nick Pierson

Nick Pierson

Kathryn Palmer covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at kpalmer@tucson.com or her new phone number, 520-496-9010.

Higher education reporter

