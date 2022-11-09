Riel likely ousts Clinco from Pima Community College board

A former faculty member has likely ousted an incumbent from Pima Community College’s Governing Board by a wide margin.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Theresa Riel, who retired from teaching at PCC a few years ago, had 62% of the vote for the District 2 seat, putting her ahead of incumbent Demion Clinco, the former state lawmaker who has served on the board since 2015, by 24% of the counted votes.

According to Pima County election officials, those numbers reflect reporting from 95% of local precincts. However, there are still some outstanding ballots, and results are not final.

“This is better than a birthday,” Riel said Wednesday afternoon, also likening her plausible win to the feeling of starting a new school year. “I have that same giddy feeling about all of the vast opportunities to grow and learn new things.”

Clinco raised roughly $138,000 more in campaign contributions than Riel, but that wasn’t enough to take the lead in the race.

Riel credits her canvassing efforts in the district and the endorsement of the Pima Community College Education Association, an affiliate of the Arizona Education Association that represents some PCC faculty.

“I do really appreciate Demion Clinco because he’s done a lot of amazing things for the college,” Riel said. “I know by replacing him, he won’t be on the board to do more of those great things, but I commit to doing my part to make sure the college grows and becomes the greatest institution it can be.”

For his part, Clinco said in an emailed statement Wednesday to the Arizona Daily Star: “I’m so proud of the positive campaign we ran based on our record, outcomes (and) a vision for the future. Although it doesn’t look like we will win the race, I personally remain committed to serving our community and wish the new board members the greatest success in leading the college into this new chapter.”

Clinco’s campaign dramatically outspent Riel’s — he reported almost $161,000 in total contributions as of last month, while Riel raised about $23,000.

District 4 race closer

In the race for the college’s District 4 seat, which is vacant after Meredith Hay did not seek reelection this year, Greg Taylor had captured 53% of counted votes, leading Nick Pierson by about 6% as of Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor is a regional vice president for Arizona Complete Health while Pierson is a financial advisor.

Regardless of the outcome of the District 4 race, it is likely two new members will join the board in January. But it’s not yet clear how this new composition may influence the existing factionalism on the college’s governing body. Although the existing five-member board has made many unanimous votes, its 3-2 split on its support of Chancellor Lee Lambert has drawn attention to its division.

Riel said she’s eager to get to work on the board that governs the college she taught at for decades.