fatal single-vehicle crash on East Golf Links Road

In the early morning of Monday, July 11, Tucson Police has identified a 25-year-old man who dies on a single-vehicle car crash on East Golf Link Road.

Chase Aaron Ortiz was traveling west on Golf Links in a 2006 Toyota Corolla when he struck a median, according to Tucson police.

Ortiz a was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he passed away.

Tucson police says, Ortiz continued driving for around one quarter of a mile when he hit a curb on the north side of Golf Links, the car left the road and hit a tree.

Ortiz was driving above the 40-miles-per-hour speed limit and was not wearing a seatbelt. The car did not have an operable airbag, according to the Traffic Unit Detectives.

