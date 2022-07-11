fatal single-vehicle crash on East Golf Links Road

In the early morning of Monday, July 11, Tucson Police has identified a 25-year-old man who dies on a single-vehicle car crash on East Golf Link Road.

Chase Aaron Ortiz was traveling west on Golf Links in a 2006 Toyota Corolla when he struck a median, according to Tucson police.

Ortiz a was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he passed away.

Tucson police says, Ortiz continued driving for around one quarter of a mile when he hit a curb on the north side of Golf Links, the car left the road and hit a tree.