Former TPD chief William Gilkinson dies; veteran of WW II, Korean War

"Promotions now within the police department are public ceremonies attended by family and friends, but back then it was different," Hallums said. "It was private and when I got promoted to sergeant he (Gilkinson) had me come up to his office and he had a one-on-one with me. He explained the importance of my responsibilities, and he was thorough and kind.

"It made an impression on me that he took the time to sit me down and explain the job," said Hallums, who also spent time with Gilkinson at Rotary Club of Tucson meetings where Gilkinson would celebrate his birthday among friends. The former chief also was a founder decades ago of The Police Retirees, a group of former TPD officers and civilian employees who gather monthly for lunch and to catch up on their lives.

During his service to TPD, Gilkinson graduated from the FBI Academy and served as head of the intelligence unit and commanded anti-vice operations, including investigations into narcotics and prostitution, according to a 1960 Arizona Daily Star article.