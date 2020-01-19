Former Tucson Police Chief William Gilkinson dies at 94; was veteran of WWII, Korean War

William Gilkinson, a former Tucson police chief, died Jan. 2 from complications after heart surgery.

Gilkinson, 94, was in hospice care and family was with him when he died, said his daughter Patricia Gilkinson.

Gilkinson, a World War II and Korean War veteran, joined the police force in 1951, climbing the ranks to police chief, a position he held from 1969 to 1981. He retired after 30 years on the force.

In 1987, Gilkinson ran as a Republican for Tucson mayor and was defeated by Democrat Tom Volgy.

Patricia Gilkinson described her father as a “kind man who never refused to help anyone in need. He was always helping family with any financial difficulties, and he learned from my mom to support charities,” adding that No. 1 on his list was the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson.

“My father was a spiritual man and he had a heart of gold. If he saw a person on the side of the street with a sign asking for help, he would hand them money and wish them well,” recalled his daughter.

Paul Hallums, a retired Tucson Police Department captain who was hired under Gilkinson in 1970, described the former chief as a traditionalist with a strong military background.