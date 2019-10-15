Due to an error, about 90,000 ballots with the incorrect information was sent to voters living in unincorporated Pima County, the county Recorder's Office says.
The office is handling a number of school district bond elections, as well as item in the Golder Ranch Fire District.
For example, about 6,300 ballots with Spanish-language instructions containing the wrong deadlines were mailed to voters in Sunnyside Unified School District last week. That's about 20 percent of the 33,000 ballots sent to Sunnyside voters.
The English insert in the same mailing contains the correct dates, asking voters to return their ballot by mail no later than Oct. 30.
Other school districts affected by the error include the Flowing Wells, Amphitheater and Altar Valley.
Residents living in the city limits within the school districts are not affected.
The Recorder's Office apologized for the error and has sent Spanish-speaking voters a postcard with the correct dates and instructions.