Jeff Farrell has spent months thinking about running for a seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
Specifically, the District 1 seat currently held by Republican Ally Miller.
A substitute teacher, Farrell said he was enraged in the weeks following the rally in Charlottesville two years ago where an attack on a crowd of people killed Heather Heyer and injured others.
The act of what federal officials would label as an act of domestic terrorism was painful, but it was the post by Miller on Facebook that Farrell can't shake even years later.
"What I cannot get past, what I cannot overlook, were her remarks made on August 12, the day of the race riots in Charllotesville where she exclaimed in a Facebook post that she was 'Proud to be white--no apologies needed,'" Farrell said.
Miller attempted to clarify her statement in the days following the controversial Facebook post, saying she was frustrated with what she calls "identity politics."
Attempts to censure Miller failed, so Farrell is doing what he believes is the next best thing - beating her in the political arena in November 2020.
He concedes the political fight is stacked against any Democrat running in District 1. There are 53,662 registered Republicans in the northwest supervisor district, compare to 45,856 registered Democrats.
"I can do the math," Farrell said. "I have a year to challenge the character of Supervisor Miller."
In his announcement, Farrell points to a number of scandals involving Miller since she was first elected in 2012.
Miller has filed paperwork seeking a third term on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
She not returned a request for comment for this story.
Editor's note: This part of a series highlighting candidates who have either announced or formally filed paperwork to run for elected office in 2020.