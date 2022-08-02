Arizona House LD18: Political newcomer, incumbent leading Democratic primary

Political newcomer Nancy Gutierrez and incumbent Chris Mathis were leading in the Democratic primary in unofficial results late Tuesday night to represent the party in the Arizona House Legislative District 18 in the Nov. 8 general election.

Gutierrez is a teacher and has taught in Paradise Valley, Sierra Vista and since 2013 has taught yoga at Tucson High Magnet School. Her campaign worked "to ensure that Arizona puts public education, teachers, staff and students as a priority." She supports reproductive freedom and care for all women, and is a sensible gun candidate who believes guns should never be allowed on any campus, and loopholes must be closed for sales at gun shows.

Mathis was appointed in December to represent District 9 after Rep. Randall Friese resigned. Mathis is a practicing attorney who teaches health care law at the University of Arizona law school. He campaigned as a legislator to fight back to protect voting rights, women’s reproductive rights, and fully fund public schools.

Gutierrez was leading with 34% and Mathis had 22% of the vote.

The other three Democratic candidates are Nathan Davis with 20%, Kat Stratford with 20% and Charles "Charlie" Verdin trailing with 4%.

Davis is a Tucson Unified School District teacher, who left the classroom a year ago and now is filling in as a substitute teacher, so he can run his family’s small interior and design business. He campaigned “to reinvest in public education; support workers’ rights and our small, local businesses; fight for bills that combat climate change; and protect legal abortion care in Arizona.”

Stratford works as a political consultant and field organizer. She campaigned on protecting the environment, voting rights and reproductive rights.

Verdin is the owner of Fangamer, a local video game merchandising company. He campaigned to support teachers with pay increases and investing in education for students who will become the future workers, innovators and entrepreneurs.

District 18 covers the Catalina Foothills, Casas Adobes and a swath of Tucson north of Broadway, east of Country Club Road and west of Camino Seco.