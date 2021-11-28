Arizona lawmaker: Make study of communism "brutality" a graduation requirement

And it requires the creation of a list of oral history resources of first-person accounts "of victims of other nations' governing philosophies."

Nguyen said it's one thing to have academic discussions of communism or Marxism as an economic concept.

"We can talk about everyone being equal; there's no social class whatsoever," he said. But he said that ignores "the brutality of 100 million people being killed over 100 years."

"I'd like to share that," Nguyen said. "I'd like to share the truth of what communism is all about."

He does not dispute that there are other repressive non-communist regimes throughout the world, some with prior and even bloody histories. But Nguyen said that's not his focus.

"I did it because I experienced it," he said. And Nguyen said he wants to dispel any ideas that there is an acceptable or humane form of communism despite what appears to be a relatively stable situation in some places.

"If you just open your mouth today in Cuba and speak against the government, you just may be disappearing at midnight," Nguyen said.

"One of the reasons why you don't see people killed any more is because people don't dare speak against the government," Nguyen said.