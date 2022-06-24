Arizona leaders, candidates react to abortion ruling

Selected reaction to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and the right of abortion from Arizona leaders, candidates.

Gov. Doug Ducey:

Roe v. Wade was a poorly reasoned ruling that had no constitutional basis. The Supreme Court has made the right decision by finally overturning it and giving governing power back to the people and the states.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (and Democratic candidate for governor):

Republican extremists have plotted for decades to install partisan judges at every level of the judicial system with the goal of ending women's fundamental freedom to choose our own health care. As governor I will use my veto pen to block any legislation that compromises the right to choose.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich (and candidate for U.S. Senate):

Attorneys general have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that's exactly what we did today. I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs.

Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Arizona:

Today's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to annihilate abortion access throughout the country is devastating and will gravely impact pregnant people and their families in Arizona.

Cathy Herrod, president, Center for Arizona Policy:

The court made the right call. There's no constitutional right to abortion in the United States Constitution. The prior Arizona law should be enforceable.

Sen. Mark Kelly:

Women deserve the right to make their own decisions about abortion. It is just wrong that the next generation of women will have fewer freedoms than my grandmother did.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema:

A woman's health care choices should be between her, her family, and her doctor. Today's decision overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and well-being of women in Arizona and across America.

State Senate Republican leaders:

Finally, justice is served for all those babies that never had the chance to live. The states will now decide how to protect mothers and their unborn children.

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding:

The court's decision goes directly against the will of the American people, the vast majority of whom support access to legal abortion. Let's be clear about what this is really about: the anti-choice, anti-freedom movement doing whatever it takes to advance their ideological agenda of power and control regardless of the damage they leave in their wake.

Congressman Paul Gosar:

Today's repudiation by the highest court of the land is a long overdue correction of an injustice that has led to over 62 million American babies slaughtered, more than the total deaths caused by World War II.

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko:

The abortion debate will finally be returned to the people through their elected representatives. Now, more than ever, it is time for us to united to support vulnerable women and their unborn babies, and it is time for Republicans and Democrats alike to reject violence and intimidation.

Congressman Raul Grijalva:

It takes away the most important and life-changing decision a woman will ever make. It is a fundamental and disguising restructuring of the progress we have made as a country to afford women equity.

Congressman Ruben Gallego:

The right-wing majority on the court, hellbent on rolling back women's rights, chose to take our country backwards and endanger the lives of American women by ripping away the right to choose. This decision strikes against the heart of our values and will cost American lives.

Jennifer Allen, executive director ACLU of Arizona:

With today's decision, the Supreme Court has turned back the clock nearly 50 years on our fundamental rights. However, Arizona voters can change the course of history by electing candidates down the ballot who will defend access to abortion care.

Marco Lopez, Democratic candidate for governor:

By overturning Roe v. Wade and rejecting 50 years of precedent, the Supreme Court has put our fundamental right to make decisions about our own bodies in jeopardy. This harmful decision affects us all, but is particularly destructive to women of color, financial disadvantaged folks and their families.

Matt Salmon, Republican candidate for governor:

After decades of tireless advocacy, the U.S. Supreme Court has stood up in defense of the Constitution and acknowledged the important role of the states in protecting our world's most vulnerable. These courageous justices deserve credit for doing it is right amid unfair threats and political pressure.

Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor:

A new chapter of life has begun. A chapter where we help women become the mothers they are meant to be. Thank you, God.

Karrin Taylor Robson, Republican candidate for governor:

After nearly 50 years and tens of millions of innocent lives lost, the Supreme Court has finally reversed the Roe decision that led to so much pain and anguish across our country. This is the day we have been waiting for.

Kris Mayes, Democratic candidate for attorney general:

Today's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe is devastating. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. I refuse to go back.

Blake Masters, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate:

This is a huge victory for children across the country. For decades, we allowed a terrible court ruling to justify an abortion regime. That ends today, but the pro-life fight has to continue in the states.

Jim Lamon, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate:

Roe v. Wade was clearly unconstitutional from the beginning. I am thankful that we have a SCOTUS who recognizes that, the importance of our states' rights, and the sanctity of life.

