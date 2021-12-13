Arizona seeks dismissal of voting list lawsuit

Ensign told Lanza that none of this creates significant hurdles.

He said even if people don't use their mail-in ballot once every four years they can still remain on the permanent early voting list simply by returning a mailed notice asking if that's what they want. And even if they miss that notice, Ensign said, they can sign up again, either on a county website or returning a form by mail.

"None of this is remotely burdensome," he said.

Ensign also said that, even with the new law, it still remains easier to vote in Arizona than most other states.

He said only five states have permanent vote-by-mail lists, with another five conducting all their elections by mail. Another 10 have such a list, but one confined solely to elderly voters or those with disabilities.

"A full 30 states have no early voting list for anyone," Ensign said.

He also argued that culling the list of anyone who has shown little interest in early voting would save taxpayer dollars. And then, Ensign said, there is the state's interest in preventing fraud.