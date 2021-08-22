Arizona Senate makes last-ditch effort to keep records of audit company secret

And she noted that lawmakers could have — but did not — exempt themselves from the public records law. Now, Cruz said, someone is suing to enforce that law.

"Legislative immunity does not prevent this action against legislators in their capacity as elected officials, or the legislature, for its failure to comply with statutory obligations,'' she said.

The petition to the Supreme Court comes as Cyber Ninjas this week is supposed to turn over its report to the Senate. But it is unclear when the public actually will get a look, as Fann said she first wants to review the findings with her staff and, if necessary, recommend changes.

No date has been set for public release.

But that isn't stopping some others from issuing what amount to "prebuttals'' designed to undermine what they contend will be a flawed report from a firm that had never done such a review and started out with a pre-determined bias.

The most extensive came this week from Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.

Elected in November, he had nothing to do with the 2020 race and how the ballots were handled and counted, meaning he has nothing to gain by defending how the election was conducted by his Democratic predecessor.