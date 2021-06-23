Arizona Senate passes $12.8 billion budget, big tax cut

PHOENIX — State senators approved plans for a new budget and tax cut mainly designed to help the most wealthy early Wednesday morning after Gov. Doug Ducey agreed to some demands by Sen. Kelly Townsend who had been the last Republican holdout.

The Mesa lawmaker said the governor will rescind his declaration of a state of emergency he issued 15 months ago. That is designed to address concerns that Townsend — and some other Republicans — have voiced about Ducey's unilateral use of those powers to effectively create new laws and suspend others, particularly in the last half of 2020 when the legislature was absent.

In exchange, Townsend got colleagues to insert some provisions into the budget that codify some of the reasons Ducey said he needed those powers in the first place.

That includes, for example, a prohibition on cities and counties issuing their own emergency orders on things like mandatory masks or occupancy limits on businesses.

"He needed this in here in order for him to feel good about rescinding the emergency order because he's afraid of what Phoenix or Tucson are going to do," Townsend told Capitol Media Services. "He's basically saying 'If I rescind the emergency order, then I need assurances that the cities can't do all this other stuff.'"