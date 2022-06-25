Arizona teachers to face new limits on teaching race, ethnicity

PHOENIX — Arizona teachers will face new rules this coming school year on how they can teach about race and ethnicity.

But not everyone believes that's a good thing.

The party-line vote late Friday on SB 1412 came over the objection of Democrats who said the legislation will effectively whitewash the teaching of history to the point where students will be presented with facts but fail to understand the context. And Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, said it even could result in teachers, fearing discipline for violating the law, will simply choose not to give certain lessons or even use certain books because it may cross the line and make students feel shame or guilt about their race or their ethnicity.

"Are they so fragile that they can't even have a conversation, learn about or read about racism in this country?'' she asked.

"This bill will stifle what kids read and learn even though few to no teachers are actually, actively going around trying to make any student feel bad about their race,'' Marsh said. "And they are not so fragile that they can't separate racism that they see in history and in contemporary society from their own identities."

The legislation does spell out rules about teaching certain things, like one race or ethnic group is "inherently morally or intellectually superior to another race or ethnic group.''

It also mentions lessons about whether an individual, by virtue or ethnicity is inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously, as well as that any individual because of race or ethnicity "bears responsibility or blame for actions committed by other members of the same race or ethnic group.''

But Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said foes of the measure are ignoring what he says is the key part of his legislation: It prohibits instruction that "promotes or advocates'' for any of the concepts.

"If, indeed, all of these things, the idea of promoting or advocating these thing is offensive, and I believe, personally, contrary to American values, then you should be voting 'yes,' '' he said.

And Mesnard said the legislation even spells out that nothing in the legislation precludes identifying and discussing "historical movements, ideologies or instances of racial hatred or discrimination,'' down to the point where it even lists things like slavery, Indian removal, the Holocaust and Japanese-American internment.

"We were very clear about what is OK and what is not OK,'' he said.

The dust up has its roots in what has been a talking point by some Republicans on so-called "critical race theory,'' based on the claim that majority students are being taught to hate their own race or made to feel guilty about things those from their own race have done in the past.

Critical race theory, however, is actually an academic concept usually taught and discussed at the college level, looking at issues of how racism occurs and how even current attitudes are based on historical practices. And despite politicians, including in Arizona, running for office with a promise to halt it in public schools, there are only scattered reports of anything close to that being taught here.

But Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, said he fears that the legislation will effectively sanitize the teaching of history to the point where students will not understand how and why certain things occurred.

"We know that the teacher's role in a classroom should be a lot more than simply telling facts, numbers and dates,'' he said.

"The teacher's role in the classroom should be putting all of that information, all of the facts, all of the numbers, all the dates into context and teaching children how to think critically about all of those pieces of information,'' Quezada continued. "When we don't allow them and don't teach them how to think critically, we narrow their world view.''

More to the point, he said it may be impossible to teach certain subjects without making students uncomfortable, something he said crosses a line he believes the legislation draws.

"It should be the normal, human reaction to history to feel some discomfort over some of the things that have happened in our history,'' Quezada said.

"There have been horrible, horrible things that have happened in our history: mass destruction of life and liberty, all under America's banner,'' he said. "That stuff has happened in our past."

And Sen. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson, said there's nothing wrong with that.

"Sometimes living with a little bit of guilt and feeling really, really sorry is the motivator to not repeat and to seek a different way,'' she said.

The measure which has cleared the House now goes to Gov. Doug Ducey. While the governor generally does not comment on measures that have not reached his desk, he signaled his views about the issue during his State of the State speech in January.

"Students should be taught to think critically, not taught critical race theory,'' he said.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.

