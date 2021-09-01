Attorneys argue in court about Arizona Senate not releasing audit records

Those claims potentially set the stage for Kemp to appoint a "special master" to go over the disputed documents in what is known as "in-camera review," where a judge or a neutral third party goes over the materials to determine if they can legally be withheld. But Langhofer said he will fight even that, saying there is no inherent right of someone seeking records to demand judicial review.

"There has to be a reasonable, good-faith showing under the precedents of the Arizona Supreme Court that a claim of privilege is inappropriate before a party is entitled to in-camera review," he said.

Kemp made no rulings Wednesday, scheduling another hearing for Sept. 16 to see what progress, if any, has been made in producing the documents.

Ninjas' records

are also sought

Langhofer did tell Kemp that, as of Wednesday afternoon, the Senate did not yet have in its possession the draft report promised by Cyber Ninjas about what it found from its review. And he said the final report, which is expected to be in three volumes, will not be ready for at least another two weeks.

Separately, Arizona media outlets and contractors are lining up on opposite sides of the argument about whether a separate batch of audit records held solely by Cyber Ninjas are public.