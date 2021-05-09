Biggest Pima County budget ever would boost minimum wage, lower property taxes

$15 minimum wage

Huckelberry is also asking the board for $4.3 million annually to raise county employees’ minimum wage to $15 an hour, impacting the pay of nearly 2,000 workers once compression adjustments are made.

The goal is to address the county’s ongoing issues with hiring and retaining qualified employees.

Huckelberry says about 1,800 county employees make below $15 an hour. If adopted by the board, the raises would be factored into paychecks the first pay period after July 1.

Property tax rates

Next year’s combined property tax rates will decrease by about 12 cents per $100 of assessed value, but Huckelberry says most property owners won’t see much of a change in their bills.

The suggested combined county property tax rate for the next fiscal year is $5.1952, but the value of property that’s used to calculate total property taxes owed increased by about 6% over the past year. This is one of the highest increases in county property values over the past 10 years, Huckelberry said.

The amount one owes in property taxes all depends on the property’s value, however. Metro real estate is booming, and about 1% of the 6% increase was due to new construction.