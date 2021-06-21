Bill allows for criminal investigations when mismatched signatures found on ballots

Kavanagh, however, said the move is necessary to ferret out voter fraud. "It could be fraudulent,'' he said. "It could affect the outcome of an election.''

Those votes aren't counted

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, said there's a flaw to Kavanagh's argument.

He pointed out that what's at issue here are only ballots where signatures do not match — and only when the voter cannot be contacted.

In each case, Bolding said, the ballots now are put aside and not counted. That means there is no way for any of these ballots to have changed the outcome of any election, he said.

Kavanagh said that's irrelevant. "Just because the ballot is not counted doesn't mean the person didn't attempt to illegally vote and doesn't mean the person didn't commit felony forgery,'' he said.

Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Phoenix, said the legislation is based on what he said is a baseless premise that there is voter fraud. He challenged Kavanagh to provide some number of such cases.

Kavanagh acknowledged he could not. "Given that right now, because this isn't law, I have no idea,'' he said. "Because, guess what? Nobody's checking.''