Bill would create state unit to investigate use of force by police officers

"It is our belief collectively that if there's going to be legislation written regarding law enforcement, that law enforcement leaders must be at the table, not because we expect that it is our wishes that should be carried out, but it's our expertise that must be heard,'' said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said.

He said it will provide "transparency and accountability to investigate our own.''

The move comes as police across the nation are under increased scrutiny for their interactions with civilians. That includes not just incidents that result in death or injuries of those who come into contact with police but allegations that there are racial elements in how police do their jobs.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, whose own agency is facing a Department of Justice inquiry into its use of deadly force, praised the move.

"My law enforcement colleges as well as the speaker as well as our representatives have heard the voices of the community mention and say 'We want independent investigations of our critical incidents,'" she said.

What HB 2650 does not include is any sort of civilian input into these reviews.