When Vice President Mike Pence comes to Tucson tomorrow, the city of Tucson will pick up the cost of additional security offered by the Tucson Police Department.
City officials note it has been a long-standing policy not to charge for increased security detail, including when Air Force Two lands tomorrow. The Tucson Police Department will deploy officers along the route he travels as well as anywhere the Vice President will visit during his stay in the Old Pueblo.
This is despite the fact the Trump presidential campaign owes the city of Tucson more than $80,000 for a 2016 visit that required roughly 180 police officers to provide security.
The issue, in a nutshell, is that the city has a policy not to charge for additional security for various dignitaries.
The policy, as outlined by City Attorney Mike Rankin, states that for events that are important to the community - including those that allow residents to participate in the democratic process - the city will provide enough police officers to ensure the safety of the public.
And at no cost.
This would include when Pence flies into Tucson, his planned visit one of Caterpillar's sites on Thursday as well as his speech at the Fox Theatre in 2016.
The policy doesn't apply when campaigns rent out the city-owned Tucson Convention Center for campaign rallies requiring a large police presence as both the Trump and Bernie Sanders campaigns did in 2016.
The city is still trying to get Trump campaign to pay an $81,837 bill for police services, while the Sanders campaign owes $44,013.
A rally in 2016 featuring former President Bill Clinton at Sunnyside High School cost the district roughly $3,000, but Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign reimbursed the district.
Just as in the case of the 2016 visit by Pence, the city did not track the costs for the additional security at the high school since it was not held on city-owned property.
The city has also changed its policies on leasing city owned facilities for political rallies - primarily the Tucson Convention Center - and will now add security costs into any contract, ensuring that the city will be reimbursed for police services.